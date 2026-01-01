$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV0K6109511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S22853A
- Mileage 64,740 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2025 Buick Encore GX Preferred 16,421 KM $34,149 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Encore Preferred 56,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Sport 114,986 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2019 Chevrolet Equinox