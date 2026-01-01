Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

64,740 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

13499528

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV0K6109511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S22853A
  • Mileage 64,740 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

