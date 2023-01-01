$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Steele Auto Group
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD LT
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10033395
- Stock #: N211292A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5