$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYCEF4KZ189426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N540353B
- Mileage 125,850 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 147" Custom Trail Boss, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500