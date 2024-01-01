Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Double Cab 147 Custom Trail Boss, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,850 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYCEF4KZ189426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # N540353B
  • Mileage 125,850 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" Custom Trail Boss, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier for sale in Fredericton, NB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 152,123 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 15,516 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 114,833 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500