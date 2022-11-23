Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9418819
  • Stock #: S16623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S16623
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Ford Mustang GT...
 30,325 KM
$47,700 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 52,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 124,923 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory