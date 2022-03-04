$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
3500 HD
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
145,011KM
Used
- Stock #: P21-296
- VIN: 1GC4KYEY0KF146276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 145,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Dominate both the road and the worksite in this Chevy Silverado HD. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is for sale today in Fredericton.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 145,011 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
