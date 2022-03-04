Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

145,011 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

3500 HD

3500 HD

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,011KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8495476
  Stock #: P21-296
  VIN: 1GC4KYEY0KF146276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P21-296
  • Mileage 145,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



Dominate both the road and the worksite in this Chevy Silverado HD. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is for sale today in Fredericton.



Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 145,011 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application









Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

