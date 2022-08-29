$53,000+ tax & licensing
$53,000
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
11,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9115450
- Stock #: CO1825
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 11,926 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor 175 Amp Heavy Duty Alternator 34 Gallon Fuel Tank 3.31 Axle Ratio Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
