2019 Ford F-250

11,926 KM

$53,000

+ tax & licensing
$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

11,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9115450
  Stock #: CO1825

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 11,926 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor 175 Amp Heavy Duty Alternator 34 Gallon Fuel Tank 3.31 Axle Ratio Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

