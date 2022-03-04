Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

45,321 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8549786
  Stock #: BO5808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,321 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Ext Cab 128.3", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

