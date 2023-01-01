Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

104,100 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10022109
  Stock #: N360331A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 104,100 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

