$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
104,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10022109
- Stock #: N360331A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,100 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5