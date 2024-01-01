$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
188,630KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9AEFXKZ268174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # A90222
- Mileage 188,630 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup bedliner with GMC logo
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) 6-SPOKE MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey Metallic accents
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate (AKO) tinted glass (UF2) LED cargo box lighting (C49) rear-window defogger (K34) cruise control and (DLF) outside power mirrors
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) high-capacity air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (G80) locking differential and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.
LPO ACCESSORY ASSIST STEP OFF-ROAD BLACK
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
2019 GMC Sierra 1500