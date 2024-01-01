Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 147, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

188,630 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,630KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9AEFXKZ268174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # A90222
  • Mileage 188,630 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup bedliner with GMC logo
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) 6-SPOKE MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey Metallic accents
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate (AKO) tinted glass (UF2) LED cargo box lighting (C49) rear-window defogger (K34) cruise control and (DLF) outside power mirrors
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) high-capacity air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (G80) locking differential and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.
LPO ACCESSORY ASSIST STEP OFF-ROAD BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 129,486 KM $31,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 29,072 KM $61,977 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 90,102 KM $21,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500