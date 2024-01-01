Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Satin Steel Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8* Market Value Pricing *, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cloth, 220 Amp Alternator.Certification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through InspectionSteele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUVs. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

109,605 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
11945601

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR9CED1KZ334398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 109,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Satin Steel Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8* Market Value Pricing *, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cloth, 220 Amp Alternator.Certification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through InspectionSteele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUV's. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2014 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Ford F-150 294,668 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Escape 56,599 KM $24,963 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 169,667 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500