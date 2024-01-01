$34,495+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 109,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Satin Steel Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8* Market Value Pricing *, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cloth, 220 Amp Alternator.Certification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through InspectionSteele GMC Buick Fredericton offers the full selection of GMC Trucks including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500HD & Sierra 3500HD in addition to our other new GMC and new Buick sedans and SUV's. Our Finance Department at Steele GMC Buick are well-versed in dealing with every type of credit situation, including past bankruptcy, so all customers can have confidence when shopping with us!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 47 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
Call Dealer
+ taxes & licensing
