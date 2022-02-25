Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

56,269 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

ELEVATION

ELEVATION

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8443869
  • Stock #: TL0815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GJI/DARK_SKY_(MET
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,269 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" Elevation, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

