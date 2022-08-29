Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9073291
  • Stock #: S13822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S13822
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR
 12,974 KM
$119,900 + tax & lic
2013 Acura TL BASE
 162,155 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 179,304 KM
$18,111 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory