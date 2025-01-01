Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Denali, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122

2019 GMC Terrain

45,587 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12617199

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEXXKL159564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,587 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Denali, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Ford F-150 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Ford Escape 118,725 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Gander, NL
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L 120,057 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2019 GMC Terrain