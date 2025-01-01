$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
Used
45,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEXXKL159564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,587 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Denali, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
