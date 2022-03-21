$76,935+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8916520
- Stock #: N331407A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GS6/SMOKEY QUAR
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)
