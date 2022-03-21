Menu
2019 GMC Yukon XL

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$76,935

+ tax & licensing
$76,935

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 GMC Yukon XL

2019 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

2019 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$76,935

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916520
  • Stock #: N331407A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GS6/SMOKEY QUAR
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

