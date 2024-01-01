Menu
Midsize Cars, Touring CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2019 Honda Civic

202,223 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,223KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F95KH105243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N036392A
  • Mileage 202,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Touring CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-XXXX

506-453-7000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Honda Civic