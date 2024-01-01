$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,223KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC1F95KH105243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N036392A
- Mileage 202,223 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Touring CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 RAM 2500 99,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 41,156 KM $42,650 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX 62,600 KM $26,989 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2019 Honda Civic