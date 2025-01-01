$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport | ACCIDENT FREE |
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport | ACCIDENT FREE |
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T345194A
- Mileage 78,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Market Value Pricing, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! CVT FWD 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V 4D HatchbackCertification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through Inspection Certified.2019 Honda Civic Sport | ACCIDENT FREE |Reviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caAre you in need of a trustworthy auto dealership that can deliver comprehensive financing solutions for your next car, irrespective of your credit situation? Look no further than Fredericton Hyundai. Proudly being a part of the Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canada's most extensive automobile network with an array of 28 distinctive vehicle brands spread across 58 locations (and growing) throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, we offer a diverse selection of sought-after mainstream automotive brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we are fully aware that life doesn't always go according to plan, and unfortunate circumstances can befall the best of us. With this understanding in mind, we extend financing solutions to clients across the credit spectrum via our Steele Advantage Financing program. This unique initiative liaises with more than 20 esteemed financial institutions to secure the optimal financing arrangement for our customers. Regardless of whether you boast an impeccable credit record or are battling with credit issues, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to assist you in securing the ideal vehicle and finance package. Coupled with our convenient door-to-door delivery services and unwavering dedication to superior customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group solidify their position as your premier automotive solution provider in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
506-450-0800