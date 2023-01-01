Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

112,014 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9994601
  • Stock #: S14064A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S14064A
  • Mileage 112,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Cadillac XT4 FW...
 71,668 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 50,182 KM
$29,877 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 65,485 KM
$39,438 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory