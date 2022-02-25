$20,791+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-452-2200
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$20,791
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8425593
- Stock #: 190507
- VIN: KMHH35LE4KU110507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Elantra is the quintessential city car with a compact exterior that makes it easy to handle and park; but don't be fooled by it's looks, it has plenty of interior room and versatile cargo capacity. It's the subcompact that's making everyone take a second look.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Hyundai Elantra has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.