2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
56,511KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA5056
- Mileage 56,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, SE 2.4L Auto FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
QUARTZ WHITE
