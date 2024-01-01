Menu
Small SUV 2WD, SE 2.4L Auto FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

56,511 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
56,511KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA5056
  • Mileage 56,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, SE 2.4L Auto FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

QUARTZ WHITE

