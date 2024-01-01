Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential Quartz White Market Value Pricing, Black Cloth. 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC FWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 4D Sport Utility

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,958 KM

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
ESSENTIAL

12003838

ESSENTIAL

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Used
78,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS23AD7KH045056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

QUARTZ WHITE
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

