$34,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-450-0800
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury| AWD | ACCIDENT FREE | KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$34,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9814768
- Stock #: N572130A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monaco White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 69,005 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE Monaco White Market Value Pricing, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 4D Sport Utility Odometer is 27699 kilometers below market average!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsIf you're searching for a dealership that can provide you with financing options for a new or pre-owned vehicle, regardless of your credit score, Fredericton Hyundai is the perfect choice. As a proud member of the Steele Auto Group, the largest auto group in Atlantic Canada with 28 different vehicle brands and 58 locations across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, Fredericton Hyundai offers an impressive selection of popular mainstream car brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we understand that life can be unpredictable, and bad things can happen to good people. That's why we offer financing options for all credit levels through the Steele Advantage Financing program, which connects customers to over 20 financial institutions, ensuring they find the best possible financing solution. Whether you have good credit or bad credit, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group have the expertise and resources to help you find the perfect vehicle and financing solution. With delivery services available straight to your doorstep and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group are your one-stop destination for all your automotive needs in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.