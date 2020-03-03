Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,786KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4753686
  • Stock #: D00511A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX6KD106463
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

CALL 1 866-980-3638 FOR MORE DETAILS!!! FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE MARITIMES!! The Maritimes Toughest Mechanical Inspection, No Charge Transfer on all Remaining Factory Warranty!! FREE Carproof History Report *PROTECT YOURSELF!!! DO NOT PURCHASE A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WITHOUT A CARPROOF REPORT, THE ONLY CANADIAN HISTORY REPORT ON THE MARKET* It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

