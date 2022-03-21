$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
LX
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
Used
- Listing ID: 8865557
- Stock #: 23-35A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA58KG517779
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
With such a high value, this Kia Sorento is certainly worth considering for your next luxury family SUV. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX. The largest SUV Kia has to offer, this Kia Sorento LX has proven time and time again to be a favorite among families. Features include aluminum wheels, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front fog lamps, a voice activated stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio with 7 inch touch screen display, USB fast charging port, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, power door locks with auto-lock feature, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
