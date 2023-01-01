Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

73,680 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

2019 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9466335
  • Stock #: PA6542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Grand Touring AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

