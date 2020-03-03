2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Driver Side Airbag

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.