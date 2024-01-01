$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Titan
XD S
2019 Nissan Titan
XD S
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6BA1F44KN518833
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 71,948 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4x4 Diesel Crew Cab S, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 5.0 L/305
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Ford Escape 195,346 KM $11,600 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 104,257 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang 177,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2019 Nissan Titan