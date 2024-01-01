Menu
4x4 Diesel Crew Cab S, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 5.0 L/305

2019 Nissan Titan

71,948 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Titan

XD S

2019 Nissan Titan

XD S

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6BA1F44KN518833

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 71,948 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Diesel Crew Cab S, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 5.0 L/305

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Nissan Titan