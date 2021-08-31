Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

99,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8007609
  • Stock #: A10451P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
BLACK SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Front Fog Lamps GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper ...
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats Rear Folding Seat
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetoo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS
 80,502 KM
$24,599 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 124,118 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte EX
 127,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory