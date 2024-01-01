Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Adventure AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2019 Toyota RAV4

73,008 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Adventure

2019 Toyota RAV4

Adventure

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N160113A
  • Mileage 73,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Adventure AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Toyota RAV4