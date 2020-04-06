Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 4825653
  2. 4825653
  3. 4825653
  4. 4825653
  5. 4825653
  6. 4825653
  7. 4825653
  8. 4825653
  9. 4825653
  10. 4825653
  11. 4825653
  12. 4825653
  13. 4825653
  14. 4825653
  15. 4825653
  16. 4825653
  17. 4825653
  18. 4825653
  19. 4825653
  20. 4825653
Contact Seller

$27,514

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,507KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4825653
  • Stock #: D00668P
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7KW061826
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

CALL 1 866-980-3638 FOR MORE DETAILS!!! FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE MARITIMES!! The Maritimes Toughest Mechanical Inspection, No Charge Transfer on all Remaining Factory Warranty!! FREE Carproof History Report *PROTECT YOURSELF!!! DO NOT PURCHASE A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WITHOUT A CARPROOF REPORT, THE ONLY CANADIAN HISTORY REPORT ON THE MARKET* It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.

Remainder of Factory Warranty. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Honda Civic LX
 139,489 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2013 Acura MDX
 119,223 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper
 162,487 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Send A Message