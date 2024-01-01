$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4WD SR5
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
242,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 242,256 KM
Vehicle Description
SR5 Access Cab 6' Bed V6 AT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
