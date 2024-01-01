Menu
SR5 Access Cab 6 Bed V6 AT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

2019 Toyota Tacoma

242,256 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

4WD SR5

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4WD SR5

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 242,256 KM

Vehicle Description

SR5 Access Cab 6' Bed V6 AT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2019 Toyota Tacoma