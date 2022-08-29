Menu
2019 Toyota Tundra

99,843 KM

Details Description Features

$44,993

+ tax & licensing
$44,993

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

TRD SPORT CREWMAX 4X4

2019 Toyota Tundra

TRD SPORT CREWMAX 4X4

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 9216601
  2. 9216601
  3. 9216601
$44,993

+ taxes & licensing

99,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9216601
  • Stock #: 191444
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F18KX791444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 191444
  • Mileage 99,843 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUCK DNA. With a heritage that goes back over eight decades, it's no wonder that Toyota trucks are the world's choice. They've done a few interesting things over the years. Toyota trucks have had more entries in the Dakar Rally than any other brand. They were the first trucks ever driven to the Magnetic North Pole and the South Pole. Toyota trucks are winners, wherever they travel. Where will your Tundra take you?

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Tundra has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.  structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

