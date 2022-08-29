Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

32,728 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 9016717
  2. 9016717
  3. 9016717
  4. 9016717
  5. 9016717
  6. 9016717
  7. 9016717
  8. 9016717
  9. 9016717
  10. 9016717
  11. 9016717
  12. 9016717
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,728KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9016717
  • Stock #: 200530
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFA30530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Traditions. People count on ‘em. Country music at the Grand Ole Opry. Super Bowl Sunday. Clowns at a rodeo. Without these things, life just wouldn’t feel quite right. Built Ford Tough is another tradition folks can count on. Tough work truck. Tough play truck. You can depend on it.  

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Ford F-150 has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2016 Toyota Sequoia ...
 38,837 KM
$45,492 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 154,786 KM
$21,992 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 Li...
 132,552 KM
$11,492 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory