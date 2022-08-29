$47,990 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9016717

9016717 Stock #: 200530

200530 VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFA30530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,728 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Power Door Locks Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features Front collision mitigation

