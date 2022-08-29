$47,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
506-452-2200
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9016717
- Stock #: 200530
- VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFA30530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Traditions. People count on ‘em. Country music at the Grand Ole Opry. Super Bowl Sunday. Clowns at a rodeo. Without these things, life just wouldn’t feel quite right. Built Ford Tough is another tradition folks can count on. Tough work truck. Tough play truck. You can depend on it.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Ford F-150 has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.