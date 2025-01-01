Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

2020 Ford F-350

131,479 KM

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Used
131,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT0LED90020

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS0020
  • Mileage 131,479 KM

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2020 Ford F-350