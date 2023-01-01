$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10526400
- Stock #: N160508A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N160508A
- Mileage 62,819 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5