2020 GMC Sierra 1500

55,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

ELEVATION

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8443866
  • Stock #: TL8409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" Elevation, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup bedliner with GMC logo
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) high-capacity air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (QAE) 275/60R20SL all-terrain blackwall tires (G80) locking differential and (NQH) 2-speed t...
PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (IOS) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System (U2K) SiriusXM with 360L (UVB) HD Rear V...
ELEVATION CONVENIENCE PACKAGE WITH BUCKET SEATS includes (A50) bucket seats (D07) center console (CJ2) dual climate control (A2X) 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar (KA1) heated driver and passenger seats (KI3) heated steering wheel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

