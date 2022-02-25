2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup bedliner with GMC logo

TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) high-capacity air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (QAE) 275/60R20SL all-terrain blackwall tires (G80) locking differential and (NQH) 2-speed t...

PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (IOS) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System (U2K) SiriusXM with 360L (UVB) HD Rear V...