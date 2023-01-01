Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

79,875 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

HD SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

79,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N153015A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 159" SLE, 10-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

