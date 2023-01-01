$64,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
79,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10123548
- Stock #: N153015A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 79,875 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 159" SLE, 10-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
