$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
World Class Auto
506-455-4555
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT
Location
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
506-455-4555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,423KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8865569
- Stock #: P22-233
- VIN: 1GT49UEY8LF241206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P22-233
- Mileage 32,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
This GMC Sierra HD brings next level utility and style in a Professional Grade package. This 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,423 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Sierra 3500HD SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, StabiliTrak, cruise control and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Multipro Tailgate, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power pedals
Rear View Camera
Teen Driver
Trailering equipment
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE
MultiPro Tailgate
EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From World Class Auto
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4