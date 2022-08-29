Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9051571
  • Stock #: S12827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Scarlet Red Pearl

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

