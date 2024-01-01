$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
SEL
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA8LU539440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SEL Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SUNSET ORANGE
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
2020 Hyundai KONA