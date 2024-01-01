Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2020 Hyundai Tucson

79,317 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,317KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40LU250653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STELLAR SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK YES ESSENTIALS STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEAT TRIM
STELLAR SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Gander, NL
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 138,657 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Gander, NL
2017 Ford Escape SE 77,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Gander, NL
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 39,835 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson