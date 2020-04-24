Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 4908081
  2. 4908081
  3. 4908081
  4. 4908081
  5. 4908081
  6. 4908081
  7. 4908081
  8. 4908081
  9. 4908081
  10. 4908081
  11. 4908081
  12. 4908081
  13. 4908081
  14. 4908081
  15. 4908081
  16. 4908081
  17. 4908081
  18. 4908081
  19. 4908081
  20. 4908081
Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 481KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908081
  • Stock #: D00692P
  • VIN: KMHRB8A32LU019084
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Road
Fredericton E3C-1A5
(506) 450-0800
1 (866) 980-3638

CALL 1 866-980-3638 FOR MORE DETAILS!!! FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE MARITIMES!! The Maritimes Toughest Mechanical Inspection, No Charge Transfer on all Remaining Factory Warranty!! FREE Carproof History Report *PROTECT YOURSELF!!! DO NOT PURCHASE A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WITHOUT A CARPROOF REPORT, THE ONLY CANADIAN HISTORY REPORT ON THE MARKET* It is the purchasers responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 71,209 KM
$11,477 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 39,477 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 45,416 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Send A Message