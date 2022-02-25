Menu
2020 Kia Soul

43,279 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Class Auto

506-455-4555

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297430
  • Stock #: P22-139
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU9L7079095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P22-139
  • Mileage 43,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel!



Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.



If you want style without sacrificing reliability or affordability, than look no further than the all-new 2020 Kia Soul. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.



A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.This SUV has 43,279 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Soul's trim level is EX. This EX Soul comes with all the bells and whistles like wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, drive select mode, remote keyless entry and collision avoidance technology. Exterior style is enhanced with a gloss black grille with chrome accents, fog lights, aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signals, a heated windshield and a rearview camera. Technology is next level with lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 7 inch touchscreen display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Chrome Accents.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application







o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Chrome Accents
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation

World Class Auto

World Class Auto

500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4

506-455-4555

