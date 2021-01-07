Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Impreza

8,231 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Impreza

2020 Subaru Impreza

CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Impreza

CONVENIENCE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 6454591
  2. 6454591
  3. 6454591
  4. 6454591
  5. 6454591
  6. 6454591
  7. 6454591
  8. 6454591
  9. 6454591
  10. 6454591
  11. 6454591
  12. 6454591
Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

8,231KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6454591
  • Stock #: 202567
  • VIN: 4S3GKAB65L3612567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 202567
  • Mileage 8,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Your life. Your journey. Your Impreza. A new car is a big commitment, but wait until you find out just how committed Impreza will be to you. Not only will it help you save at the pump, it’ll reward you on the road with more comfort and versatility. And you know you can count on its trademark Subaru safety and durability to last.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Subaru Impreza has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 34,010 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S
 92,377 KM
$14,490 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra T...
 66,727 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory