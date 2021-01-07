2020 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Your life. Your journey. Your Impreza. A new car is a big commitment, but wait until you find out just how committed Impreza will be to you. Not only will it help you save at the pump, it’ll reward you on the road with more comfort and versatility. And you know you can count on its trademark Subaru safety and durability to last.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Subaru Impreza has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.
