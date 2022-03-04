$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2020 Toyota C-HR
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
31,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8616317
- Stock #: S16000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S16000
- Mileage 31,304 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5