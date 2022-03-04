Menu
2020 Toyota C-HR

31,304 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

XLE Premium

XLE Premium

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

31,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8616317
  • Stock #: S16000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

