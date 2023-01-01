Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

45,125 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 10207644
  2. 10207644
  3. 10207644
  4. 10207644
  5. 10207644
  6. 10207644
  7. 10207644
  8. 10207644
  9. 10207644
  10. 10207644
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10207644
  • Stock #: 209553
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP019553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2019 Toyota Camry XSE
 54,004 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla
14,922 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 151,549 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory