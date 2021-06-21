Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

9,440 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 7461119
  2. 7461119
  3. 7461119
  4. 7461119
  5. 7461119
  6. 7461119
  7. 7461119
  8. 7461119
  9. 7461119
  10. 7461119
  11. 7461119
  12. 7461119
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,440KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461119
  • Stock #: 205615
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE1LP045615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 205615
  • Mileage 9,440 KM

Vehicle Description

The future is all about flexibility. That’s why the interior of Corolla has been designed to accommodate a lifestyle. One minute you’re hauling your friends, the next minute, enough gear to outfit your band. Got big plans and bigger cargo? Rear seats easily fold down to fit fewer friends and more stuff. Corolla is designed to be the perfect partner no matter what you, or your friends, decide to do.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Corolla has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Serving the Fredericton region since 1990, Fredericton Toyota has always been dedicated to the customer with the goal of always creating an overall positive experience. Choose Happiness, Choose Fredericton Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla CE
 94,625 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 49,012 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla S
 102,364 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory