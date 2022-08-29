Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

41,829 KM

Details Description

$26,694

+ tax & licensing
$26,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Base

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$26,694

+ taxes & licensing

41,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9041092
  Stock #: PA1645A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA1645A
  • Mileage 41,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, CVT, 10-Speed Automatic/CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

