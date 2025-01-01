$29,992+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,401KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9LW124795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 204795
- Mileage 121,401 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and heated front seats. The 7” touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes features like Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The exterior boasts LED headlights, fog lamps, 17" alloy wheels, and a power tilt/slide moonroof. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with VVT-i, the RAV4 combines efficiency with advanced safety features, making it a reliable and versatile compact SUV.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer — you’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer — you’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
2021 Toyota Camry SE 74,568 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE 142,431 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 121,401 KM $29,992 + tax & lic
Email Fredericton Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing>
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2020 Toyota RAV4