The 2020 Toyota RAV4 offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and heated front seats. The 7" touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes features like Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The exterior boasts LED headlights, fog lamps, 17 alloy wheels, and a power tilt/slide moonroof. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with VVT-i, the RAV4 combines efficiency with advanced safety features, making it a reliable and versatile compact SUV.

2020 Toyota RAV4

121,401 KM

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Used
121,401KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9LW124795

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 204795
  • Mileage 121,401 KM

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior with a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and heated front seats. The 7” touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes features like Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The exterior boasts LED headlights, fog lamps, 17" alloy wheels, and a power tilt/slide moonroof. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with VVT-i, the RAV4 combines efficiency with advanced safety features, making it a reliable and versatile compact SUV.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer — you’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

