Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Base 4X4 is built for durability and everyday performance. This capable midsize truck includes heated front seats, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, Bluetooth, and a tow package. With rugged styling and Toyota’s legendary reliability, it’s ready for both work and weekend adventures. Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2020 Toyota Tacoma

92,855 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12810544

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,855KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN8LX050119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,855 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Base 4X4 is built for durability and everyday performance. This capable midsize truck includes heated front seats, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, Bluetooth, and a tow package. With rugged styling and Toyota’s legendary reliability, it’s ready for both work and weekend adventures.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 188,408 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE 101,597 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 27,647 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2020 Toyota Tacoma