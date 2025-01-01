$41,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Base
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Base
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,855 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Base 4X4 is built for durability and everyday performance. This capable midsize truck includes heated front seats, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, Bluetooth, and a tow package. With rugged styling and Toyota’s legendary reliability, it’s ready for both work and weekend adventures.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
