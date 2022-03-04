$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
World Class Auto
506-455-4555
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
506-455-4555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,085KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8495478
- Stock #: P21-367E
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX7LM070547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P21-367E
- Mileage 54,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 54,085 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with elegant alloy wheels, blind spot detection, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker audio system with a 6.5 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fredericton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From World Class Auto
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4